Jukebox Revolution Tells A Story

Following on from their 2018 sell-out concerts and celebrating the most iconic artists of the 20th century, internationally acclaimed group Boys in the Band are excited to make their Western Australian concert debut with brand new show, “Jukebox Revolution…every record tells a story!” performing at the Albany Entertainment Centre Saturday 10th August.

The “feel good show” celebrates 50 years of jukebox hits from artists including Frankie Valli, The Beatles, The BeeGees, Elvis, Queen, Jackson 5 and many more.

Find ticketing information here:

https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/venues/albany-entertainment-centre/whats-on/jukebox-revolution-boys-in-the-band/