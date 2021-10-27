Julian Assange Could Serve Prison Sentence In Native Australia

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange could return to Australia for the first time in 10 years to serve the remainder of his prison sentence.

Earlier this year, a British court refused a request from the US to extradite Assange over the WikiLeaks’ publication of classified US military documents ten years ago.

The District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange, who has spent time years in prison fighting extradition charges, was likely to take his own life if held under harsh US prison conditions.

The US has asked for Britain’s decision to be overturned, promising to allow Assange to serve time down under.

