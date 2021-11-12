Julian Assange Given Permission To Marry Partner In Jail

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been given the green light to marry his partner in jail.

The imprisoned Assange has been with Stella Morris since 2015, who has raised their two young children on her own.

The Australian activist has been held in London prison since 2019, after the United States' attempt to extradite him.

The pair met when Assange was residing in Ecuador's London embassy.

"I am relieved that reason prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage," Ms Morris told reporters.

The ongoing legal action of Assange's offences have restricted them from marriage, and their application has now been accepted.

Their sons Gabriel (four) and Max (two) are British citizens.

The application to wed was "received, considered and processed in the usual way by the prison governor, as for any other prisoner" a prison service official said.

Assange feared he may have been taken to jail in the US for extradition, but has served his time from multiple hearings in the UK.

