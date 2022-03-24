Julian Assange Weds Stella Moris In London Prison Ceremony

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange married his partner Stella Moris, on Wednesday at a high-security prison in south-east London in an intimate ceremony.

The Australian journalist has been held at HMP Belmarsh jail since 2019, while the United States fights to extradite him on espionage charges.

The 50-year-old was granted permission last year to marry his long-time partner, Stella Moris, with whom he has two children.

The blushing bride arrived wearing a floor-length couture corseted coat dress in lilac duchess satin designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler.

"Today I will marry the love of my life," Julian Assange’s fiancée said ahead of the ceremony, glowing in her designer gown, which featured a personal message from Westwood, while the embroidered was adorned with words such as "valiant", "relentless" and "free enduring love".

Assange donned a kilt, designed again by Vivienne Westwood, as a nod to his family ties in Scotland.

An avid supporter of the WikiLeaks founder, Ms Westwood, who has championed against his extradition said, "to me, Julian is a pure soul and a freedom fighter"

Moris’ mother Teresa and brother Adrian, along with Assange’s father John Shipton and brother Gabriel Shipton attended the wedding.

As did Assange and Moris’ two sons Gabriel, 4, and Max, 3, wearing matching purple and mustard kilts.

After the wedding, Moris made an emotional speech outside the gates of the prison.

"I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here," Ms Moris said.

"What we’re going through is inhuman”

“The love that we have for each other carries us through this situation and any other that will come," she championed.

“He should be free.”

