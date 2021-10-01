Julie Bishop Hits The Dust For Frocktober In Outrageous Style

Australia’s ‘minister for fashion’ Julie Bishop has frocked up in a pink ball gown at a lithium mine.

The former deputy Liberal leader, always a fashion stand out amid party room politics has dressed up in a gown by South Australian dressmaker Jaimie Sortino to launch Frocktober.

An initiative of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, Frocktober delivers a bold fashion message that "the only way to fight the silence is to get loud.”

Posing in style at Mt Marion lithium mine in Western Australia, Julie Bishop was snapped by supermodel photographer Russell James, wearing a custom made red-and-pink ombre tulle ball gown with the words “empathy” and “courage” embroidered into the fabric.

Switching up her iconic pair of Italian red designer Rodo heels for her own pink, steel-capped work boots, Ms Bishop said there is a reason why this year’s theme for the campaign is 'Get Loud'.

“Ovarian cancer can be a silent killer," she said.

“It is often overlooked by policymakers, by the community and by women themselves".

With diagnosis tending to occur in the advanced stages of the disease, “we want to generate funds to develop an early detection test,” Ms Bishop said.

The mine was chosen as a backdrop to encourage conversations about women's health in every situation, including the workplace.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.