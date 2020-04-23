Jump Aboard The Beatles Yellow Submarine Live Sing-A-Long This Weekend!

The world is STILL in lockdown and many of us are itching for a new way to kill some time and talk to actual people whenever we can!

Well, our prayers have been answered & this weekend, we are all in for an absolute treat!

The Beatles have announced they will be streaming the restored animated sing-a-long version of their classic 1968 Yellow Submarine film on Youtube and we are TOO keen to jump aboard.

The trippy sing-a-long movie hasn't been available to the public since they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the film back in 2018 and now, to lift the spirits of Beatles fans across the world, Youtube will be hosting the Worldwide sing-a-long this Saturday, April 25th at 12PM ET.

If you don't know allll of the words, don't you worry! The animated film will have the lyrics scrolling across the bottom of the screen, so everyone can join in the fun.

The stream will feature some of the bands most iconic hits like, "All You Need Is Love", "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" & "Eleanor Rigby".

So if you're craving a karaoke night, join the rest of the word this weekend for the ultimate Beatles sing-a-long. Just follow the link through to The Beatles official YouTube channel and enjoy!

