Junior's Blueprint For Dismissing Kohli

Australian cricket great Mark Waugh has revealed his blueprint for dismissing India's Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup.

Coming off a 64 not out from 44 deliveries in India's win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, the former Indian captain has been the form batter of the tournament.

While not known as a power-hitter in the game, Waugh pointed out just how crucial Kohli's fitness has proven so far with India firming for the knockout stages.

"He's got all the skills," Waugh said on Triple M's Willow Sports Podcast "As a batter, technically he's very sound and he's very fit as well.

"He keeps running and fitness doesn't affect him.

"He's quite strong for a little guy and he hits the ball very hard and so cleanly... the one thing with Kohli, is he's such a competitor, he hates losing."

Quizzed on how he would approach Kohli as a bowler, Waugh laid out his plan to dismiss the Indian superstar.

"If it's a Test match, you bowl your top of off stump, hit the deck and sometimes he can fiddle outside off stump and knick off," Waugh said.

"If the conditions [in T20] are a bit of swing and seam, which we have seen in these games - there has been a bit for these fast bowlers, I would try knick him off."

