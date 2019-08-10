"Just A Joke": Ryan Girdler Blasts Decision To Sin Bin Adam Blair

Triple M's Ryan Girdler has labelled the decision to sin-bin Adam Blair "a joke" during the Warriors win over the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

Blair was sent to the bin with less than 15-minutes remaining after the referee deemed he committed a professional foul by running a Sea Eagles player off the ball during a chase for a grubber.

"It could have been really costly, I don't know where Adam is supposed to go," Stephen Kearney said in his post-match press-conference

"He's entitled to turn back and go for the ball himself. I don't know what he was supposed to do, but I guess off the back of the penalty count it was always going to be an issue - but I didn't think it was a penalty."

