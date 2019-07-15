"Just Aren't Pulling Their Weight" | Gordie Tallis On The Titans Players Who May Be Under Scrutiny With A New Coach

With Queensland coach Kevin Walters tipped to take the ousted Garth Brennan's place at the Gold Coast Titans, Gorden Tallis has been frank in his analysis of which players may be facing scrutiny.

Pointing to Walters' infamous suspending of eight Queensland players for breaking curfew, Gordie told Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Robin and Nick Cody who he thought wasn't performing.

Listen below:

Tallis also doubled down on comments he made about Josh Dugan over the weekend, saying on Saturday night that "every time I watch [Dugan] play, he's on the canvas".

"Sometimes it takes minutes for him to get up," Tallis said on Monday morning. "I'm just thinking of his long-term health."

Hear the full chat below:

