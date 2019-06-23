JUST IN: Brad Fittler Makes Late Change To NSW Blues Starting Lineup

Brad Fittler has made a late change to the NSW Blues starting side for Game II.
Paul Vaughan drops to the bench, with Jake Trbojevic slotting into the prop position.
Dale Finucane will make his Origin debut from the starting side and will play lock.
Meanwhile, the Maroons are 1-17 with Moses Mbye keeping his place on the bench despite his brush with death on Friday night, after the 25-year-old fell into into an anaphylactic shock. (FULL TEAM LISTS BELOW)
CONFIRMED ORIGIN II TEAMS:
NSW
1. James Tedesco
2. Blake Ferguson
3. Tom Trbojevic
4. Jack Wighton
5. Josh Addo-Carr
6. James Maloney
7. Nathan Cleary
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Damien Cook
13. Jack Trbojevic
11. Boyd Cordner
12. Tyson Frizell
14. Dale Finucane
BENCH:
10. Paul Vaughan, 15. Tariq Sims, 16. Cameron Murray, 17. Wade Graham.
QLD
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Corey Oates
3. Michael Morgan
4. Will Chambers
5. Dane Gagai
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Dylan Napa
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
BENCH:
14. Moses Mbye, 15. Jarrod Wallace, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. David Fifita.