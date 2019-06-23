JUST IN: Brad Fittler Makes Late Change To NSW Blues Starting Lineup

Brad Fittler has made a late change to the NSW Blues starting side for Game II.

Paul Vaughan drops to the bench, with Jake Trbojevic slotting into the prop position.

Dale Finucane will make his Origin debut from the starting side and will play lock.

Meanwhile, the Maroons are 1-17 with Moses Mbye keeping his place on the bench despite his brush with death on Friday night, after the 25-year-old fell into into an anaphylactic shock. (FULL TEAM LISTS BELOW)

Don't forget you can catch all of the action from Origin II live across the Triple M Network or via the Triple M NRL App now!



CONFIRMED ORIGIN II TEAMS:



NSW

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. James Maloney

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

13. Jack Trbojevic

11. Boyd Cordner

12. Tyson Frizell

14. Dale Finucane

BENCH:

10. Paul Vaughan, 15. Tariq Sims, 16. Cameron Murray, 17. Wade Graham.

QLD



1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Dylan Napa

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

BENCH:

14. Moses Mbye, 15. Jarrod Wallace, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. David Fifita.