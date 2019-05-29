JUST IN | Broncos Release James Roberts On Compassionate Grounds

Brisbane have granted James Roberts an immediate release from the remainder of his NRL contract on compassionate grounds.

CEO Paul White says the former State of Origin centre reached out to the club and indicated his strong desire to return home to NSW with his partner and two young children.

"While we are disappointed to lose James, we understand his position - it wasn't in the best interests of the club to stand in the way of a player who has expressed a honest and strong desire to return home," White said.

Almost immediately Souths announced they had signed Roberts to return to the club for the next two-and-a-half seasons.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Souths and playing under Wayne again,” Roberts said in a statement.

“There are some great players at this Club and I can’t wait to get into training and getting back on the field.

“I want to thank the Broncos for everything they’ve done for me and my family over the past four years, but it’s time to move on and to be coming back to the club that I consider to be home is really special.

“I know what it means to the Members, fans and the community to represent South Sydney."

