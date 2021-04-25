JUST IN | Jimmy Barnes Announced 'Flesh And Blood' Tour

Jimmy Barnes has announced his Australian Flesh and Blood Tour in support of his forthcoming album.

Barnesy will hit the road this July touring theatres across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney.

“It’s great to be back playing live again”, says Jimmy. “It was good to get some downtime at home for a change but now we’re hungry to get back on stage together. If 2020 taught me anything it’s that Facebook and YouTube videos can be fun but they’re no substitute for a real gig.”

Flesh And Blood will be released on July 2 and is Barnsey’s twentieth studio album. The album features plenty of contributions from his extended family and is dedicated to the memory of his good friend Michael Gudinski.

The Flesh And Blood single is out now - Listen here .

The Flesh And Blood album is released on July 2 through Bloodlines/Mushroom and can be pre-ordered here.

Tickets to Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood tour are on sale is from Wednesday 5 May noon local time.

Friday 02 July

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849



Friday 16 July

Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100



Thursday 22 July

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100



Sunday 25 July

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre | Gold Coast, QLD

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 28 July

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday 30 July

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Jimmy Barnes is also touring as part of Red Hot Summer. For details head to jimmybarnes.com