JUST IN | Jimmy Barnes Announced 'Flesh And Blood' Tour
Hitting the road in July
Credit: Benjamin Rodgers
Jimmy Barnes has announced his Australian Flesh and Blood Tour in support of his forthcoming album.
Barnesy will hit the road this July touring theatres across Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney.
“It’s great to be back playing live again”, says Jimmy. “It was good to get some downtime at home for a change but now we’re hungry to get back on stage together. If 2020 taught me anything it’s that Facebook and YouTube videos can be fun but they’re no substitute for a real gig.”
Flesh And Blood will be released on July 2 and is Barnsey’s twentieth studio album. The album features plenty of contributions from his extended family and is dedicated to the memory of his good friend Michael Gudinski.
The Flesh And Blood single is out now - Listen here.
The Flesh And Blood album is released on July 2 through Bloodlines/Mushroom and can be pre-ordered here.
Tickets to Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood tour are on sale is from Wednesday 5 May noon local time.
Friday 02 July
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Friday 16 July
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Thursday 22 July
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 25 July
Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre | Gold Coast, QLD
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Wednesday 28 July
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849
Friday 30 July
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Jimmy Barnes is also touring as part of Red Hot Summer. For details head to jimmybarnes.com