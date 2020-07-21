Just in: JobKeeper Will Be Extended
Getty
We now know what JobKeeper 2.0 will look like.
The scheme will continue until March 28, 2021, costing $16 billion.
From September 28 this year, JobKeeper 2.0 will involve two payments:
- A flat rate of $1200 a fortnight for eligible workers who work more than 20 hours a week
- A flat rate of $750 per fortnight for eligible workers who work less than 20 hours per week
They will then be reduced after January 4, dropping to:
- A flat rate of $1000 per fortnight for eligible workers who work more than 20 hours a week
- A flat rate of $650 per fortnight for eligible workers who work less than 20 hours per week
