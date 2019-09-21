JUST IN | Melbourne Storm Make A Late Change To Their Lineup

The Melbourne Storm have made a late change to their lineup ahead of their clash against the Eels.

Curtis Scott will start in jersey number 18 while Will Chambers reverts to the bench, replacing Joe Stimson.

The Eels are 1-17.

Join Dan Ginnane, Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor and Emma Lawrence for the call live from AAMI Park across the Triple M Network from 7pm.

Melbourne Storm; 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 18. Curtis Scott 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane INT - 3. Will Chambers 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Max King

Parramatta Eels; 1. Clint Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma’u 13. Nathan Brown INT - 14. Brad Takairangi 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Marata Niukore

