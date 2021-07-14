JUST IN: Seven New Cases For Victoria, With Highpoint And The MCG Listed As Exposure Sites

Victoria's Coronavirus situation has escalated today with seven new cases recorded this morning.

Four of these are residents of the Maribyrnong Ariele Building, where a team of infectious Sydney removalists attended on Friday.

Two are the elderly parents of one of the Maribyrnong residents who live in Cragieburn.

The other shopped at Coles in Cragieburn at the same time as a shopper who was supposed to be isolated after coming back from SYDNEY

Victoria's Covid response commander Jeroen Weimar says these cases have triggered a number of exposure sites

They include Highpoint Shopping Centre, last Friday, between 10AM and 2pm as well as the MCG for Saturday’s clash between Carlton and Geelong.

The full list of exposure sites is online.

The cases come as it’s announced Sydney's lock-down will be extended by another two weeks, with New South Wales recorded another 97 cases.

This is the second-highest daily increase for this current Sydney outbreak and 20 patients are now in intensive care.

