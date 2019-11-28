JUST IN | Sydney's Lockout Laws To Be Lifted From January 2020

After years of backlash, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has finally announced that Sydney’s controversial lockout laws will end on January 14, for every location excepting Kings Cross.

The following changes will occur from 14 January 2020:

Remove 1.30am last entry for all venues in the Sydney CBD Entertainment Precinct, including those on Oxford Street.

Remove restrictions on serving cocktails, shots and drinks in glass after midnight in this precinct.

Extend ‘last drinks’ at venues with good records in this precinct by 30 minutes.

Extend bottle shop opening hours across NSW until midnight from Monday to Saturday, with 11pm closing on Sunday.

Increase small bar patron capacity from 100 to 120 across NSW.

“The NSW Government will enhance Sydney’s night-time economy with extended trading hours for venues and bottle shops, a relaxation of after-midnight drink rules and other changes to be introduced from January,” a statement reads.

Ms Berejiklian said, “Sydney has transformed dramatically over recent years, and we need to ensure we have a strong and vibrant night-time economy that reflects our position as Australia’s only truly global city.

“Following a detailed review of the Joint Select Committee’s recommendations, we will implement changes over summer to ensure Sydney has a thriving, safe and diverse night life that can be enjoyed by all.

“While the extended trading hours will provide a boost for the night-time economy, community safety will always be a focus.”

The lockout laws were introduced by the NSW Government in 2014 following a number of alcohol-fuelled violent deaths and attacks in Sydney.

The Government will monitor the impact of these changes and conduct a review after 12 months

