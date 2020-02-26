JUST IN: Virgin slashes Tigerair flights due to coronavirus
Seven A320 aircrafts are being removed.
The number of domestic Tigerair flights will be slashed, as Virgin Australia moves to cut costs.
It follows a statutory net loss of $97 million for the second half of 2019, compared to $55 million for the same time the year prior.
The airline is dumping routes it's found to be unprofitable, as it grapples with a market that's been badly hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.
Virgin chief executive Paul Scurrah says COVID-19 has had a "significant effect" on the travel industry.
Seven A320 aircrafts will also be removed from its fleet by October, bringing the number to eight.
ROUTES TO GO:
Melbourne-Coffs Harbour from 27 April 2020
Sydney-Coffs Harbour from 27 April 2020
Adelaide-Sydney from 27 April 2020
Sydney-Cairns from 27 April 2020
Hobart-Gold Coast from 28 April 2020