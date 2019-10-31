Justin Langer Addresses Glenn Maxwell Taking A Mental Health Related Break From Cricket

Australian coach Justin Langer joined Kennedy Molloy to discuss Glenn Maxwell’s mental health related break from cricket today.

“It’s been building I think… it’s probably not like hamstring tear or a broken finger or a broken arm where it just happens, it sort of builds up over time,” Langer said.

“As a guy who loves Maxi, [I] suspected he hasn’t been quite right the last little bit… a lot of I’m sure has got to do with mental and physical exhaustion because he plays so much cricket but underneath the mask we often see he’s hurting a bit.

“So he’ll just take a bit of time away and get himself better and come back as a great entertainer we know he is.”

Langer said Maxwell stepping away from the game was a courageous move that has positive implications going forward.

“It’s a bit like the concussion issue in sport now,” he said.

“Once upon a time you got hit and it was part of being a man not to say anything about it, but I see now there’s some really good procedures in place.

“I think it’s a really important and it takes great courage. When I asked Maxi a couple of days ago in Adelaide and he said ‘coach I’m not quite right,” it takes courage to do that.

“Also tells me we have an environment where he trusts the people around him and whilst he knows that it becomes public… it takes courage to do this.

“We wish him well and I’m sure it will be nice to see him getting happy and healthy again because as a cricketer you know he’s a star.”

