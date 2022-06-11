Justin Langer Cops A Roasting From James Brayshaw — And Gives Back As Good As He Gets!

Justin Langer was good enough to call into the Saturday Rub to discuss going down the Freeze MND slide on Monday — and copped a roasting for his troubles!

After Langer complained about having recently had covid, JB couldn’t resist.

"You always have been as soft as butter though," he said.

"The slightest sniffle and you just go to pieces!"

JL hit back as hard as he copped it though.

"Everyone listen to this," he said.

"Coming from Brayshaw who’s the softest bloke I’ve ever met!"

