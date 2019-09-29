Justin Longmuir Confirmed As Fremantle's New Senior Coach

Justin Longmuir will coach Fremantle for the next three seasons.

The 38-year-old, who played 139 games for Fremantle, will return to the club after coaching at Fremantle, West Coast and most recently Collingwood, where he helped oversee a preliminary final and grand final appearance in his two years.

“It means everything to me to coach Fremantle,” Longmuir said.

“Fremantle gave me my first opportunity to play in the AFL, and for that I’m extremely grateful.

“I left the club knowing there was unfinished business here and I’ve returned determined to repay the faith that the club has again shown in me.

“I’m excited to get to work and get to know everyone around the club. It’s obviously changed a lot since I left but I’m genuinely excited to be back.”

