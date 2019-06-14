Justin Moore Puts Heartache “On The Rocks”

Multi-PLATINUM-selling Country artist Justin Moore serves another sobering dose with “On the Rocks,” the third track from his forthcoming album LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS due July 26.

Moore penned the definitive Country anthem alongside Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill and Jeremy Stover.

Stover and Scott Borchetta co-produced Moore’s entire fifth studio album, which is available for pre-order now. The lead single from LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” is quickly approaching Top 15 at Country radio and is reaching unexpected audiences.

Moore performed the emotional tune during two recent national television appearances – the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS and the National Armed Forces Memorial Day Parade.

