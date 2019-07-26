Justin Moore's "Late Night's and Longnecks" OUT NOW!

Multi-PLATINUM-selling artist Justin Moore wanted to go back. Back to tradition, back to basics, back to the beach, and he did just the on his fifth studio album LATE NIGHTS AND LONGNECKS, out now.

Armed with three No. 1 albums and seven No. 1 singles, Moore shares his most traditional-sounding collection to date, a no-frills portrait of small-town life and big-time dreams that’s not afraid to let its hair down and party at the end of a hard day’s work.

Get it HERE.

The New York Times hailed Moore as proof that “old forms can stand even stronger with injections of new ideas,” while Billboard celebrated his “down-home personality and wry sense of humour,” and Rolling Stone praised the “upbeat mix of contemporary country and honest twang that he perfected.”

Moore’s songs have racked up more than a billion streams, and he has performed everywhere from Jimmy Kimmel Live to TODAY and yet to get himself Down Under!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!