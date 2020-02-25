Rocky SOTSC Car and Bike Show 2020

Rocky SOTSC Car and Bike Show is back again for 2020, with proceeds from the event going to Give Me 5 for Kids and Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade.

Catch the show Saturday 14th March at the Kabra Pub (Capricorn Highway), with gates opening at 12 with a $5 admission fee, under 15 are free.

There will be live music until late, food and drinks, kids activities and numerous raffle prizes. There is free camping and a courtesy bus.

If you are entering the competition, all car and bike entries to be in by 10am. There will be 15 category prizes and a bike burnout competition.

Get in early with your entry and it is only $10; or $15 entry on the day.

For more information and early entry contact:

Barney - 0427 548 381

Digger - 0400 339 863





