Rocky SOTSC Car and Bike Show 2020

Annual Car & Bike Show Back again!

Article heading image for Rocky SOTSC Car and Bike Show 2020

Rocky SOTSC Car and Bike Show is back again for 2020, with proceeds from the event going to Give Me 5 for Kids and Bungundarra Rural Fire Brigade.

Catch the show Saturday 14th March at the Kabra Pub (Capricorn Highway), with gates opening at 12 with a $5 admission fee, under 15 are free.

There will be live music until late, food and drinks, kids activities and numerous raffle prizes. There is free camping and a courtesy bus.

If you are entering the competition, all car and bike entries to be in by 10am. There will be 15 category prizes and a bike burnout competition. 

Get in early with your entry and it is only $10; or $15 entry on the day. 

For more information and early entry contact:

Barney - 0427 548 381

Digger - 0400 339 863



25 February 2020

