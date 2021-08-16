Kabul Airport Chaos As Seven Killed In Desperate Race To Flee Taliban Rule

World leaders are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan as hundreds of residents desperately try to flee the Taliban.

Thousands of Afghans made a dash for Kabul's main airport on Monday desperately trying to escape the Taliban rule. Taliban have now taken control of Kabul after a week that saw the Afghan's Western-backed government taken down.

The Associated Press have reported seven people have died while others fell to their deaths after trying to cling on to a moving US plane.

Speaking in Washington on Tuesday morning, the US President spoke publicly since the Taliban had taken over and insisted his decision to withdraw troops was the right move.

"If anything, the developments of the past week reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision. American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves" - President Joe Biden

Meanwhile, more than 250 Australian troops have been deployed to the Middle East in the hope of evacuating hundreds of Australians in Afghanistan. Earlier this year in May, Australia shut its embassy and shortly after the remaining ADF presence also pulled out leaving behind a small monitoring force.

Other nations including France and Germany have also organised charter flights.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.