Kacey Musgraves Refused To Do It Sydney But Caved in Melbourne at Granted the Audience a Shoey

It's become an Aussie tradition at concerts, we chant a chorus of one word until the artist on stage finally gives in and fills their shoe with beer and well, drinks it.

We've witnessed it over and over again, but we've never seen a female artist take up the challenge of 'the shoey' - until now.

Enter the glamour of country, Kacey Musgraves.

Recently in Sydney as part of Kacey’s world tour a fan tried to encourage the country star to “have a go”. Either Kacey didn’t have a clue what the crowd was talking about (or she did, and chose to pretend not to), politely declining a fans shoe when offered up – pretty sure most of us would.

The lack of the shoey participation made headlines and Kacey managed to pluck up the courage at her last show in Melbourne drinking from – a glass slipper – true Kacey style!

She told the audience that “I guess maybe in Sydney, I wasn’t in the mood, tonight is our last show, so ….”, shoey, shoey, shoey…

You go girl!

