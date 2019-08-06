Kalyn Ponga Chasing $6 Million, Four-Year Contract In Race To Be NRL's Highest Paid Player

If reports are to be believed, Kalyn Ponga is on track to become the highest paid player in the NRL.

According to Fox Sports' and Triple M's James Hooper, the 21-year-old's manager is chasing a four-year, $6 million upgrade to Ponga's current contract.

It would more than double Ponga's current salary of $600,000 a year - something The Rush Hour with MG's Mark "MG" Geyer says is absolutely deserved.

Listen below:

In the same chat, MG also came to the defence of Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess, who is taking his grade two high tackle charge to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

"Leave the beast alone," MG said. "Let him be who he's got to be."

Hear the full chat below:

