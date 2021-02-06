Kalyn Ponga Set To Miss Opening Six Weeks Of 2021 NRL Season

Kalyn Ponga is unlikely to feature for the Newcastle Knights for at least the opening six weeks of the 2021 NRL season, as the Maroons superstar recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

Speaking on Triple M’s Summer Session, James Hooper revealed the news and the unfortunate injury to Ponga’s replacement.

