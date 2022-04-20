Kalyn Ponga Signs Five-Year Mega Deal With Newcastle

After weeks of speculation added fuel to Kalyn Ponga's contract developments, the star fullback has committed to the Knights on a long-term deal.

The five-year deal - reportedly worth upwards of $5 million - will keep Ponga at Newcastle through to the end of the 2027 season.

"It's a proud moment," he said. "I'm happy — this is home for us as a family and I'm excited to just knuckle down and get to work."

It comes only days after the Knights reportedly removed their contract offer to the 24-year-old, who says the circus hadn't been a distraction from playing.

"My focus has been on winning and also the position we are on the ladder right now," Ponga said.

"It's hard to think about anything else but winning."

Speculation grew after he reportedly met with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett, leading to rumours about his NRL future.

"For me, the way we've always gone about things, you put all the options on the table so you know what's in front of you," he said.

Ponga was in the midst of a contract with the Knights for the next two seasons, however a clause agreement allowed him to explore other options.

"It is going to be good to have all the Rugby Union and other questions after games out the window," Ponga said.

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien is ecstatic to secure Ponga, who has become one of the face's of the league in recent years.

"He brings a lot of people to this game, there's a lot of young kids running around backyards pretending they're KP," O'Brien said.

"It's great for our town, it's great for our club, but it's great for Rugby League in general."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.