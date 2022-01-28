Kanye West Upcoming Tour Benched For AFL Match At Marvel

Music megastar Kanye West is planning an Australian tour this year, however his stadium dates align with the beginning of the AFL season.

'Ye' has been told he needs to adjust his March tour, after requesting for Marvel Stadium the same night Collingwood play St Kilda in their first match of the season.

As reported by The Age's Sam McClure, the AFL corporate body was approached by the artist's management team.

The 22-time Grammy winner is yet to release official tour dates, just over a month before the proposed request.

The AFL is expected to continue with the Round 1 fixture as planned, given the need for crowd support following two years of COVID-affected seasons with capacity restrictions.

Kanye, who legally changed his named to 'Ye' in 2021, hasn't officially declared his vaccination status. The American rapper has previously spoken about the global conversation around inoculation.

“When they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious...That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven," West said.

The federal government have already shown they won't change position on travel for unvaccinated stars, highlighted by the deportation of tennis player Novak Djokovic before the Australian Open.

Mr West released his 12th studio album, title 'Donda' in August 2021.

