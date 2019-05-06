Kasey Chambers Announces "The Captain" 20th Anniversary Tour

Kasey Chambers is undoubtedly a talent of extreme proportions and twenty years ago the mega talented force that is Kasey Chambers released her ground-breaking debut album The Captain. It was a pivotal record that remains the cornerstone of her outstanding career. In celebration of The Captain’s 20th Anniversary, Kasey will be performing some very special shows - sentimentally reforming her original band and playing songs from The Captain album, alongside a “best of her career” set.

The Captain remains one of the most extraordinary and lauded debuts by an Australian artist in any genre. An album that saw critics and the public heralding it as a blast of fresh air in the local country scene. Songs such as the title track, ‘Cry Like A Baby’ and ‘These Pines’ boasted a maturity beyond her years and a wealth of Americana-styled musical influences, yet the album had Australia and family at its core, ingredients that have been a staple of Kasey’s song-writing ever since then.

The Captain saw Kasey pick up her first solo ARIA Awards, for Best Country Album and Best Female Artist, the album would go double-platinum in Australia, reach the Top 50 of the US Billboard Country albums and enabled Kasey to launch her music to the world.

Music fans at the 2019 Byron Bay Blues Fest were treated to a preview of The Captain 20th Anniversary show, the festival which gave Kasey a huge platform for her music when she started 20 years ago was a fitting place to kick off the anniversary show celebrations.

Supporting Kasey for The Captain 20th Anniversary shows is singer songwriter Charlie Collins. Having played in various bands both in Australia and overseas, Charlie has shared the stage with Gang of Youths, Death Cab for Cutie and Jack River in the last year, as well as performing at Laneway, Fairgrounds and Tamworth Country Music Festivals. Kasey and Charlie met in Tamworth early in The Captain days making her support on this tour particularly special. Charlie explains further..

“When I was 10, Bill Chambers got me up on his show. I sung Kasey’s ‘This Flower’. Kasey joined me on stage that night and that feeling I got I will never forget. My idol, my hero, my inspiration. To be asked to join this tour is a dream come true. The Captain was one of the first records I bought and it changed my life.”

Now it’s time to join Kasey and celebrate this milestone in her extraordinary career when she takes the 20th anniversary of The Captain on the road - share the journey of the past two decades of her world-class songs and intimate stories – a unique concert experience not to be missed!

Anyone who has been to one of Kasey's concerts knows that you will be entertained in more ways than one - from the beginning to the end you will be blown away by the exceptional talent that is Kasey Chambers.

KASEY CHAMBERS – THE CAPTAIN 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2019

Tickets available for pre-sale from 09:00 AM Thursday 9th May.

General sale begins 10:00 AM Friday 10th May

For full ticket details head to www.kaseychambers.com





Friday 13 SEPTEMBER – THE PALMS AT CROWN, MELBOURNE VIC

Saturday 14 SEPTEMBER – COSTA HALL GPAC, GEELONG VIC

Sunday 15 SEPTEMBER – WANGARATTA PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE, WANGARATTA VIC

Thursday 19 SEPTEMBER – LISMORE CITY HALL, LISMORE NSW

Friday 20 SEPTEMBER – THE FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE QLD

Saturday 21 SEPTEMBER – SOUTHPORT RSL, SOUTHPORT QLD

Friday 4 OCTOBER – THEBARTON THEATRE, ADELAIDE SA

Saturday 5 OCTOBER – THE ASTOR THEATRE, PERTH WA

Sunday 6 OCTOBER – BRIDGETOWN HOTEL, BRIDGETOWN WA

Friday 11 OCTOBER – TOWN HALL THEATRE PAC, DEAVONPORT TAS

Saturday 12 OCTOBER – THEATRE NORTH AT THE PRINCESS, LAUNCESTON TAS

Sunday 13 OCTOBER – WREST POINT ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, HOBART TAS

Thursday 17 OCTOBER – ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW

Friday 18 OCTOBER – EVAN THEATRE PANTHERS, PENRITH NSW

Saturday 19 OCTOBER – THE CUBE, CAMPBELLTOWN NSW

Sunday 20 OCTOBER – BATHURST MEMORIAL THEATRE, BATHURST NSW

Friday 25 OCTOBER – GIANT DWARF, REDFERN NSW

Saturday 26 OCTOBER – NEX, NEWCASTLE NSW

Sunday 27 OCTOBER – THE PLAYHOUSE THEATRE CIC, CANBERRA ACT

