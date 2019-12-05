Katanning Skate Park Comp

Get on down to the Katanning Skate Park on Saturday 14th of December to compete in the skate, scooter and/or BMX events.

The Skate Park League competitions are community based grass-roots events focused on embracing skate park culture and bringing the community together.

Enrollments are now open for the WA Series: http://skateparkleagues.com/enroll/

Note: You only need to enrol once per series

Heat Times:

Scooter 10am (14 & Under, 15 & Over)

BMX 11:30am (14 & Under, 15 & Over)

Skate 12:30pm (12 & Under, 14 & Under, Open Male, Open Female)

Goodluck To All involved....