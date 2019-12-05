Katanning Skate Park Comp

Get Ya Skates on

Article heading image for Katanning Skate Park Comp

Get on down to the Katanning Skate Park on Saturday 14th of December to compete in the skate, scooter and/or BMX events.

The Skate Park League competitions are community based grass-roots events focused on embracing skate park culture and bringing the community together.

Enrollments are now open for the WA Series: http://skateparkleagues.com/enroll/
Note: You only need to enrol once per series

Heat Times:
Scooter 10am (14 & Under, 15 & Over)
BMX 11:30am (14 & Under, 15 & Over)
Skate 12:30pm (12 & Under, 14 & Under, Open Male, Open Female)

 

Goodluck To All involved....

5 December 2019

skate park
Listen Live!
skate park
skate park
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs