Kate Bush Thanks 'Stranger Things' Fans For 'A Whole New Lease Of Life'

*HEADS UP: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things S4 Vol. 1*

Anyone who binged the latest season of Stranger Things probably joined us in having Kate Bush’s absolute earworm, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), stuck in their head!

The 1985 banger is featured prominently throughout Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1, being the song that prevents Max from completely slipping into Vecna’s grasp.

While the show is chock-a-block with golden oldies, Running Up That Hill’s direct link to the plot seems to have done the track a favour, having propelled it higher up the charts than it did upon its original release 37 years ago.

If there’s one person who appreciates the song’s inclusion in the show more than we do, it’s Kate Bush herself!

Posting to her website, Bush thanked Stranger Things’ fans for giving her track ‘a whole new lease of life.’

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” the 80s songstress starts.

“It features the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

“Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world… It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

“I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” she concluded.

As of writing, Running Up That Hill is sitting at #2 on the ARIA Charts.

