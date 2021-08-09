Kate McCarthy Explains The St Kilda Pride Jumper Design

Triple M Footy's very own Kate McCarthy explained the design and meaning of St Kilda's pride game jumper.

McCarthy, who plays for the Saints AFLW side, was part of the panel that decided what the jumper would looks like and explained the meaning behind it.

"Proudly I was involved, myself and the other AFLW leadership group members were involved in helping out with the design."

St Kilda & Sydney have supported the pride game for the last seven years.

