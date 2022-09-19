Kath And Jay Z Got Stitched Up By The Swans' Buddy Announcement
On Dead Set Legends
Triple M/Getty/Sydney Swans
The Swans announced Buddy's contract extension with a Michael Jordan-esque letter on his behalf, and it had Kath and Jay Z thinking he was retiring...
The 'one more' announcement had a few confused with the timing of the statement given the Swans' premiership ambitions on Saturday!
“I actually interpreted one more, as one more game. I thought ‘he’s retiring after the Grand Final!’”
Joey, Jay and Kath also discussed Buddy's year to date, and his Swans legacy if they can win the 2022 premiership.