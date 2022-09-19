Kath And Jay Z Got Stitched Up By The Swans' Buddy Announcement

The Swans announced Buddy's contract extension with a Michael Jordan-esque letter on his behalf, and it had Kath and Jay Z thinking he was retiring...

The 'one more' announcement had a few confused with the timing of the statement given the Swans' premiership ambitions on Saturday!

“I actually interpreted one more, as one more game. I thought ‘he’s retiring after the Grand Final!’”

Joey, Jay and Kath also discussed Buddy's year to date, and his Swans legacy if they can win the 2022 premiership.

FULL CHAT ON BUDDY FRANKLIN:

19 September 2022

