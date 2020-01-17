Kav Temperley, Sarah Mcleod Join Forces To Write A Tune Dedicated To The Shocking Aussie Fires

Recording this Sunday!

As we all know, the recent bushfire tragedy that has gripped Australia is moving all sorts of people to do all sorts of things to help out.

Today, Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley announced the following. Can not wait!

So, this Sunday in Melbourne, some magic is going to happen with the recording of his and Sarah McLeod's new tune, #wildfire. Sounds absolutely epic.

As Kav confirms, "100% of all profit will go to the bush fire relief in ongoing effort to help rebuild what has been lost".

Like we said, epic!

 

Written by: @dantheinternut

17 January 2020

