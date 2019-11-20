KCGM Looking To Grow Reserves

Its been a big week for KCGM. First of all the stake of Barrick is in the process of being sold to Saracen Minerals and now KCGM has revealed some exciting prospects for extending mine life.

The Super Pit miner is currently exploring a number of growth opportunities relating to the Fimiston South open pit and Mount Charlotte East underground projects.

In addition, the company is seeking approval to extend its Tailings Storage Facility which will allow for the uninterrupted continuation of KCGM’s operations to end of mine life, providing ongoing economic and employment benefits to the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.

The failure of the East Wall of the famous Super Pit which caused some issues last year, has resulted in restructures to mining and people. However this is close to being remedied and further details are set to be known in early 2020.

In regards to the new resources, KCGM General Manager Cecile Thaxter said “We are committed to growing our people and our resources and after a successful exploration program last year, we added 3.6 million ounces to our known resources,

“KCGM will continue to shape our culture – delivering on our commitments, earning the right to grow and in doing so, supporting the Kalgoorlie-Boulder community for many years to come.”

While its been a big week for the gold producer after Saracen's purchase of the Barrick stake, Ms Thaxter added

“We congratulate Saracen on its agreement to purchase Barrick’s stake in KCGM and we look forward to partnering with them to continue delivering value at this world-class asset, safely and efficiently.”

With assistance - KCGM