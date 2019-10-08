KCGM Unveil NAIDOC Week Haul Truck Tray

KCGM have taken on a huge project for NAIDOC 2019 and have unveiled an Aboriginal designed and painted haul truck tray. The work of renowned local artists Jason Dimer who hand-painted the tray with the assistance from his wife Jeanette Dimer and daughter Vera-Sharhn Dimer.

The piece, titled Water, Earth, Heart, Wind & Fire features two native Goldfields animals, the snake and goanna and their connection to the Goldfields, the elements of water and fire and local food sources such as silky pears and quandong berries.

“Across the many different practices around the world, whether it be cultural practices or even industry practices including mining, there is a common interaction between human beings and their environment by use of the four basic elements - water, earth, wind and fire which is driven by the fifth element of the heart,” Mr Dimer said.

“Reconciliation is going to be a long process. Small gestures of unification like this project will be a highly visual reminder that KCGM are serious about the reconciliation process in the Goldfields .”

KCGM’s General Manager, Cecile Thaxter said it was important for the company to continue to work with the local community and invest in projects that encourage inclusion and diversity.

“KCGM is committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees can contribute to their fullest potential, and increasing representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across the organisation to enhance business performance.”