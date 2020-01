Vicki Blackburn, mother of Shandee Blackburn who was murdered in Mackay 2013, has teamed up with the Mackay Police to hold various morning teas around the region to keep our streets safe. Vicki and Steve Smith explain

The Next Event:

When: Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 9:00 am – 10:00 am AEST

Location: PCYC Whitsunday Sports Park, 2489 Shute Harbour Road, Jubilee Pocket, QLD 4802