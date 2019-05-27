Keep Your Eyes Peeled For A Missing Scooter In The Shepparton Region!

Shepparton Police are currently in the process of investigating an incident which happened at Victoria Lake Shepparton skate park on April 24th around 4.40PM.

Unfortunately, one unlucky local has had their Envy KOS Pro 5 Scooter taken from Victoria Lake Shepparton skate park.

The incident was not isolated, with a 14 year female unlawfully assaulted in relation to the missing scooter.

The scooter was reportedly a worn in version of the below image...

If anyone you know has any information pertaining to the assault of the young female, or anyone who may have recently obtained a scooter suspiciously, contact the Police or pass on your info to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or jump online!