Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Will Voice Characters in ‘Angry Birds 2”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s daughters are about to get their first taste of movie life when they feature in the upcoming “The Angry Birds Movie 2”.

Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (8) will both voice characters in the new animated film.

The girls will play baby-bird hatchlings names Beatrice and Lily who come under attack from the evil “green piggies”.

Have a listen below you will hear their voices in the first few seconds of the trailer:

The Urbans girls won’t be the only famous children taking part in the movie, with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s daughter Alma Varsano and Oscar winner Viola Davis’s daughter Genesis Tennon also joining in.

That's one talented family!

