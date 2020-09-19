Keith Urban And P!nk Have A Day At The Beach In Stunning New Video

P!nk and Keith Urban are a pairing we didn't know we needed in our lives. They've teamed up for a new song called 'One Too Many' and the music video is a literal daydream.

In the clip we see our man Keith strumming his guitar while floating on a couch out to sea while P!nk belts out her vocals on the shore, the waves lapping at her feet. Click on the post below to watch the full video!

We're guessing they couldn't make it out to the nearest picturesque beach to film this, so is it some amazing SFX or what?!

You can get your hands on 'One Too Many' here.

