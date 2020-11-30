Keith Urban Announces 2021 Australian Tour

Five-time ARIA and four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban today announced 11 Australian concerts to take place in December 2021, the first of those revealed for his ‘THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2021.’

It marks Urban’s first concerts in Australia in more than two years and will be the first chance that fans will have to see him perform songs from his #1 tenth studio album.

The tour, which will begin on 1 December 2021 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, will include stops in Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Tickets go on sale at 12 noon on Tuesday 8 December, please visit keithurban.com

Urban is always pushing forward with insatiable creative hunger. During ‘THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2021’ Urban will deliver a set filled with his best-known hits including ‘One Too Many’, ‘The Fighter’, ‘Wasted Time’, ‘Blue Ain’t Your Colour’, ‘Long Hot Summer’, songs from his #1 album, ‘THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1’ and never-before-seen state of the art production. It will also be Urban’s first show in Perth since the ‘Light the Fuse 2014 Tour’.



Hear Keith Urban talk about the new album:

Urban’s two-hour plus shows are power packed with an energy and showmanship that gives him the unique ability to touch every soul in the audience from the first note to the final confetti drop and consistently reaffirms his reputation as one of the music industry’s best live performers.

His previous global tour, the critically acclaimed ‘GRAFFITI U World Tour’ played before nearly 1.5 million people in seven countries on three continents, including close to 100,000 people in Australia, and saw him praised as “the ultimate musician and performer” with critics raving that “the hype is deserved”.

Since its release ‘The SPEED OF NOW Part 1’, which includes the worldwide smash ‘One Too Many,’ featuring P!nk, has cracked sales and radio charts in Australia, the U.K., Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Russia, Belgium and South Africa. It simultaneously debuted at #1 on the charts in Australia, the United States and Canada and includes ‘Polaroid,’ ‘Superman’ and ‘Out the Cage,’ which features Breland and the funk/pop icon Nile Rodgers.

KEITH URBAN THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2021

Wednesday 1 December 2021 Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 3 December 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday 4 December 2021 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 6 December 2021 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Wednesday 8 December 2021 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Friday 10 December 2021 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday 11 December 2021 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday 14 December 2021 RAC Arena, Perth

Friday 17 December 2021 Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 18 December 2021 Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday 19 December 2021 Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre

THE VILLE FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

10.00am Wednesday 2 December – 10.00am Tuesday 8 December (local time)

TELSTRA PLUS PRE-SALE

12 noon Thursday 3 December – 10.00pm Sunday 6 December (local time)

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE

12 noon Tuesday 8 December (local time)

Please visit keithurban.com

