Keith Urban Didn’t Just Hear His Latest Song “We Were”, He Felt It and Saw It

Keith Urban is closing in on Top 15 on the country charts with his latest hit, “We Were.” He says the song “wasn’t just about hearing it, or even feeling it. In a lot of ways, it was seeing it too. I found it a very visual song; so many strong moments of imagery in the song.”

Keith Urban is performing at a bunch of festivals in the US summer, including the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan on July 19th and Country Jam USA in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on July 20th.

