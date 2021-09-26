Keith Urban, Elton John, Cyndi Lauper Part Of Star-Studded Global Citizen Live Lineup

Global Citizen Live is underway with a star-studded lineup performing in cities across the world, live streamed online for 24 hours.

Elton John already put on a show out the front of the Eiffel Tower, while Delta Goodrem will sing at the Opera House tonight.

"I am honoured to be joining Global Citizen and to perform as part of Global Citizen Live along with a historic line-up of artists, activists and world leaders coming together to inspire hope and to create change" she said.

Other big artists and bands taking part in Global Citizen Live include 5 Second of Summer, Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert, Cyndi Lauper, Coldplay, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Metallica, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Black Eyed Peas and more.

Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. Hailing from 6 continents, the broadcast will feature artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty.

You can stream the 24-hour coverage of Global Citizen Live free on Sunday, September 26, online or on 9Now.

