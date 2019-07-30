Keith Urban First Artist to Perform at Newly Re-Opened Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Superstar CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will be the first artist to perform in the newly re-opened Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Keith will perform at the grand opening September 6 and 7, which will see Urban’s acclaimed Graffiti U World Tour hit Vegas for the first time. But these won’t be Urban’s typical tour shows.

The brand new version of the venue now features 4,300 seats, including room for 380 fans in a new general admission pit on the main floor, which promises plenty of opportunity for Urban to get up close and personal.

Heading to Vegas in September? Then you need the all-important dates:

General ticket prices start at $59 (plus taxes and fees), and go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 19) at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sales are ongoing now for fan club members and Citi card members, with Caesars Rewards members getting a shot at early tickets starting Wednesday (July 17).

Keith is out on tour now with festival, fair and special event dates listed through October, plus a pre-Christmas show planned for December 21 in Sydney, Australia.

