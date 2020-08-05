Keith Urban Has Covered A Classic Aussie Act In Iso

Aussie treasure Keith Urban has been busy covering songs in isolation, keeping fans entertained online.

This week Keith has taken on Aussie classic Daryl Braithwaite, jamming out his new single Love Song from his very Nicole styled bedroom, saying in the post "this jam is addictive".

Keith Urban's new album The Speed Of Now Part 1 is out next month and available to pre-order now, more info here

