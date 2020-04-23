Keith Urban Has Just Dropped A Brand New Single

Australian award winning country music superstar Keith Urban has just released a brand new single.

The upbeat, guitar driven track Polaroid takes us back to a special memory, with Urban saying “’Polaroid’ captures not only a moment, but THE moment. After coming across the photo again, it becomes a portal back in time.”

“Polaroid” showcases Urban’s musical skills as a premier vocalist, musician, virtuoso guitarist and genuine music superstar, traits that have seen him sell over 20 million albums globally.

The new is co-produced by Urban and the new one off this new album, out this year.

Get your copy and more info: www.keithurban.net

