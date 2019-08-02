Keith Urban Headlines All-Star Australian Line-Up Sydney Coliseum West HQ Theatre Opening Week

Grammy Award-winning global star Keith Urban has announced that Australian artists Amy Shark and John Butler will join him for the official Grand Opening of the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Saturday 21 December in a specially created show titled “Keith Urban and Friends”. ARIA award winning Butler and Shark have both been hand selected by Urban to accompany him on what is set to be one of Australia’s biggest venue opening nights of the decade.

“This announcement heralds for West HQ our vision to be the leading landmark destination for Entertainment, Fitness, Lifestyle, and Accommodation in the Western Sydney region,” said Richard Errington, CEO, West HQ. Our new Sydney Coliseum Theatre will be a magnificent world-class facility, fit for world-class performers, and our opening line-up is proof of that,” Errington added.

The announcement follows the news that tens of thousands of fans have joined the Sydney Coliseum Theatre pre-sale waitlist to secure tickets to the highly coveted Opening Night performance at Sydney’s landmark new theatrical venue.

In response to the unprecedented demand, Urban has also announced two new “Keith Urban Live in Concert” shows which will see the current CMA Entertainer of the Year perform with his band on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 December.

Keith Urban and Friends – Amy Shark and John Butler

Saturday 21 December

Plus just announced – Keith Urban Live in Concert

Sunday 22 & Monday 23 December

In addition to the Grand Opening performance, the Sydney Coliseum Theatre’s Opening Week Program includes a stellar line up of world-class, all Australian talent:

Tina Arena in Concert

Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 December

Dame Edna: My Gorgeous Life

Wednesday 18 & Thursday 19 December

John Butler Live in Concert

Friday 20 December

TICKET INFORMATION:

Sydney Coliseum Pre-sale: Monday 5 August, 10am AEST

General Public on Sale: Tuesday 6 August, 12noon AEST

Bookings: Ticketek.com.au

For information and waitlist:

www.sydneycoliseum.com.au

@sydneycoliseum

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!



