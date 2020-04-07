Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Eddie Vedder And Heaps More To Play Lady Gaga's Live Stream Music Festival Next Week

Lady Gaga has put together a Gaga sized lineup of musicians and comedians for a live stream concert happening next week!

The pop star has enlisted the world's best musicians, country music legend Keith Urban and country music sweetheart Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Elton John and Paul McCartney with hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for the huge charity gig.

The historic event, One World Together At Home, will be streamed Saturday, April 18 (19th here in Australia) and will raise money for the World Health Organisation.

More info: https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/festival/

