Keith Urban Surprises Remote NSW School With 21 Guitars!

Keith Urban Left Urbenville Public School And It's Students SHOCKED After Gifting 21 Guitars!

Four-time GRAMMY© and ARIA Award winner Keith Urban has long been committed to the power of music and the role that it can play in the lives of children and young adults. That commitment has never wavered and in fact has been on full display this holiday season, as he’s visited with The Urbenville Public School in northern NSW, Australia and Hillwood High School in Nashville.

Earlier this year the tiny Urbenville Public School, student body of sixteen, located in isolated northern NSW, Australia, captured the hearts of the world with their kindness, singing each Friday outside the local aged care home.

With hundreds of social media posts with an invitation for Urban to visit the school to see its holiday concert… Today they got their wish (kind of), as well as something that they’d never expected.

Urban surprised the students of the school with a Zoom call during which he not only discussed music, school and performing, he surprised the school with five locally purchased guitars for its program AND gave each of the sixteen students their own to take home. “This is where it all begins,” said Urban.

“Wanting to play an instrument, wanting to sing and play for other people… thank you, thank you to the school (for all they do) and to the students (of Urbenville Public School) for having such a passion for music.”

Watch the moment of instant joy as the kids realise who it is!

